Image copyright Family photo Image caption Harry Baker's body was found at Barry docks in the early hours of 28 Wednesday

Two more people have appeared in court charged with killing a teenager who was found dead at a south Wales docks.

A total of eight people have now been charged with murdering 17-year-old Harry Baker whose body was discovered in Barry container port last month.

Leon Symons, 21, and a 16-year-old boy, both from Cardiff, appeared in Cardiff Crown Court on Thursday.

Lewis Evans, 61, and Leon Clifford, 22, both from Barry, appeared at Cardiff Crown Crown on Wednesday.

They have been remanded in custody to appear for a hearing on 22 November.

The 16-year-old cannot be named due to his age.

Peter McCarthy, 36, Ryan Palmer, 33, Raymond Thompson, 47, all of Barry, and Nathan Delafonteine, 32, of no fixed abode, have already appeared at Cardiff Crown Court charged with Mr Baker's murder.

A 38-year-old woman from Carmarthenshire and a 21-year-old man have both been released under investigation.

The body of Mr Baker, of Cardiff, was found in the early hours of 28 August at Barry container port in the Vale of Glamorgan.