Lorry crashes off side of M4 near Prince of Wales Bridge

  • 4 September 2019
Incident on the Prince of Wales Bridge Image copyright Crown
Image caption The crash near the Prince of Wales bridge is causing long tailbacks on the M4 between Bristol and Newport

A lorry has crashed off the side of the M4 motorway after hitting the central reservation near the Prince of Wales Bridge.

Both sides of the bridge between England and south Wales have been shut because of the "major incident".

Gwent Police said they received reports a lorry had driven down an embankment onto land alongside the Welsh side of the bridge in Monmouthshire.

One man has been flown to hospital in an air ambulance.

Police say they "do not believe" any other motorists have been injured.

Highways England, which operates the bridge, warned of long tailbacks in both directions between Newport and Bristol after the crash at about 10:30 BST.

Image copyright Huw Evans Agency
Image caption One man has been flown to hospital by an air ambulance following the crash
Image caption The crash happened just as the M4 lands in south Wales just outside Caldicot in Monmouthshire

Drivers trapped behind the "current major incident" on the westbound carriageway are gradually being allowed to pass the lorry.

Police have warned drivers that the M4 westbound into Wales could be closed all day.

Motorists approaching the bridge - between junction 22 and junction 23 on the M4 - are being diverted to use the M48 Severn Bridge.

Image copyright Huw Evans Agency
Image caption The lorry crashed down an embankment off the M4 on to the levels next to the River Severn
Image caption Police have warned drivers that the M4 westbound into Wales could be closed all day

But with restrictions and roadworks on the original Severn Bridge between Chepstow and Aust, there are now heavy delays travelling between south Wales and England.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage.

Image copyright Crown
Image caption The Prince of Wales bridge closure has caused heavy tailbacks on the original M48 Severn Bridge

