Lorry crashes off side of M4 near Prince of Wales Bridge
A lorry has crashed off the side of the M4 motorway after hitting the central reservation near the Prince of Wales Bridge.
Both sides of the bridge between England and south Wales have been shut because of the "major incident".
Gwent Police said they received reports a lorry had driven down an embankment onto land alongside the Welsh side of the bridge in Monmouthshire.
One man has been flown to hospital in an air ambulance.
Police say they "do not believe" any other motorists have been injured.
Highways England, which operates the bridge, warned of long tailbacks in both directions between Newport and Bristol after the crash at about 10:30 BST.
Drivers trapped behind the "current major incident" on the westbound carriageway are gradually being allowed to pass the lorry.
Police have warned drivers that the M4 westbound into Wales could be closed all day.
Motorists approaching the bridge - between junction 22 and junction 23 on the M4 - are being diverted to use the M48 Severn Bridge.
But with restrictions and roadworks on the original Severn Bridge between Chepstow and Aust, there are now heavy delays travelling between south Wales and England.
Police officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage.
