Wales

Pontins Prestatyn chalet death 'not suspicious'

  • 4 September 2019
Entrance to Pontins Prestatyn Image copyright Geograph | Jaggery
Image caption Crews were called to Pontins Prestatyn at about 07:25 BST on Saturday

The death of a woman at a holiday park is not being treated as suspicious.

Sioned Evans suffered a cardiac arrest at Pontins in Prestatyn on Saturday.

Emergency services attended at about 07:25 BST and the 33-year-old, from Caernafon, was pronounced dead. North Wales Police confirmed it had earlier attended a chalet.

Supt Nick Evans said: "The full circumstances of this lady's death and the earlier visit by police officers continue to be examined."

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites