Pontins Prestatyn chalet death 'not suspicious'
- 4 September 2019
The death of a woman at a holiday park is not being treated as suspicious.
Sioned Evans suffered a cardiac arrest at Pontins in Prestatyn on Saturday.
Emergency services attended at about 07:25 BST and the 33-year-old, from Caernafon, was pronounced dead. North Wales Police confirmed it had earlier attended a chalet.
Supt Nick Evans said: "The full circumstances of this lady's death and the earlier visit by police officers continue to be examined."