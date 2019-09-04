Image copyright Geograph | Jaggery Image caption Crews were called to Pontins Prestatyn at about 07:25 BST on Saturday

The death of a woman at a holiday park is not being treated as suspicious.

Sioned Evans suffered a cardiac arrest at Pontins in Prestatyn on Saturday.

Emergency services attended at about 07:25 BST and the 33-year-old, from Caernafon, was pronounced dead. North Wales Police confirmed it had earlier attended a chalet.

Supt Nick Evans said: "The full circumstances of this lady's death and the earlier visit by police officers continue to be examined."