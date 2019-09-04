Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Dean Stevens left the volunteer unconscious and with a broken ankle

A guitarist attacked a volunteer sound engineer at a charity gig for spoiling his performance, a court has heard.

Dean Stevens, 42, of Wrexham, wanted his instrument's volume turned up at a concert at the town's Centenary Club.

However, it caused distortion and he punched and kicked Ronald Jones, who was left with a broken ankle.

Stevens was jailed for 18 months at Mold Crown Court after admitting assault occasioning grievous bodily harm in August last year.

The court heard fork lift driver Stevens, of Montgomery Road, launched the attack at the end of the event at the Racecourse Ground football stadium.

'Violent man'

He punched Mr Jones to the ground and then kicked or stamped on his head.

Mr Jones was left unconscious and sustained three fractures to his ankle as a result of the fall.

He underwent two operations and was off work for six months.

Judge Niclas Parry told Stevens: "You are a violent man when you are crossed. You simply lost your temper because you were not getting your own way."