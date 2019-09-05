Image caption Gwent Police officers helped with the arrests

Three people have been charged with modern slavery offences after a temporary worker was supplied to a food processing and packaging company.

Normunds Freiberg, 37, Jacobus Stankevicius, 56, and Ruta Stankeviciene, 54, all from Newport, were arrested in the city's centre on Wednesday.

They have been bailed to appear before Newport Magistrates' Court on Friday.

It follows an investigation by the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority.

The authority, which works to protect vulnerable and exploited workers, said the arrests were made in Pyle and Ringland but declined to release further information, or to identify the name of the company.

All three suspects were charged with offences under the Modern Slavery Act 2015, including allegations of forced labour and human trafficking.

Normunds Freiberg was also charged with acting as an unlicensed gangmaster and common assault.

Bosses from the packaging company raised the alarm and Gwent Police officers helped make the arrests.