Image copyright Mark Lewis Image caption Tolls were removed from the Prince of Wales Bridge in December

A frustrated commuter has created an app to flag closures on the two main bridges connecting south Wales to England.

Dave Griffiths from Chepstow, Monmouthshire, who commutes to Bristol daily, launched Enviroute in August.

It shows if the M48 Severn Bridge and M4 Prince of Wales Bridge are open, open one-way or closed.

He said while researching the app he uncovered "an undertone of massive frustration" from fellow commuters.

He said: "It's not the fact they close the bridges - safety is a massive factor - it's the lack of information available.

"When the bridge was privately owned there was a website to keep people updated but when the tolls were removed it was discontinued.

"Since then people haven't been able to get the information they need."

He hopes to expand the not-for-profit app to include other bridges and guide users to less congested routes.