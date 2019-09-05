Driver who hit two had 'staggering' alcohol levels

Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Adam Ross Taylor blamed PTSD from his army experiences for his drinking

A driver who drove a van into two men outside a nightclub had "staggering" alcohol levels, a court has heard.

Adam Ross Taylor, from Ton Pentre in Rhondda Cynon Taff, downed eight pints before getting behind the wheel of the Citroen Berlingo in June.

He left Ben Nicholas and Luke Matthews with life changing injuries after ploughing into them outside The Banc nightclub in Pentre.

Taylor was jailed for two years eight months at Merthyr Crown Court.

He admitted two charges of causing injury by dangerous driving and failing to provide samples for alcohol testing.

Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Taylor hit Ben Nicholas and Luke Matthews outside The Banc venue on 9 June

The court was told witnesses heard a bang "like an explosion" when Taylor mowed down the two men as they walked on the pavement by the nightclub.

Mr Nicholas, 26, was left in a coma, while his friend Mr Matthews, 25, now needs a wheelchair and suffers flashbacks to the moment of the crash.

Taylor gave a roadside breath test which recorded a reading of 135mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath - the legal limit is 35mg.

Jailing Taylor, the judge described the alcohol levels as "staggering".

"You were so intoxicated you may as well have been blindfolded when you drove away," said Judge Geraint Walters.

"The consequences of your action has blighted the lives of two men who were in the wrong place at the wrong time."

Taylor said he was was an Afghan war veteran, who blamed the strain of attending an army medical for post-traumatic stress for his drinking.

He wrote to the judge stating he was "truly remorseful" for his actions.

In addition to the prison sentence, Taylor was also banned from driving for five years and four months.