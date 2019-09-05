Barry man, 58, dies after Cardiff recycling plant collision
A 58-year-old man has died following a "collision" at a waste recycling plant in Cardiff.
Emergency services were called to Atlantic Waste Recycling in Rumney on Thursday after reports of a worker being hit by a plant vehicle.
South Wales Police has confirmed the man, from Barry, has died after the incident in Newton Road at about 16:30 BST on Wednesday.
The man's family and HM Coroner have been informed.
A joint investigation is being carried out by police and the Health and Safety Executive. South Wales Police confirmed no arrests have been made.