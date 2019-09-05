Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption It is not yet known what injuries the man suffered

A 58-year-old man has died following a "collision" at a waste recycling plant in Cardiff.

Emergency services were called to Atlantic Waste Recycling in Rumney on Thursday after reports of a worker being hit by a plant vehicle.

South Wales Police has confirmed the man, from Barry, has died after the incident in Newton Road at about 16:30 BST on Wednesday.

The man's family and HM Coroner have been informed.

A joint investigation is being carried out by police and the Health and Safety Executive. South Wales Police confirmed no arrests have been made.