Man denies Anglesey crossbow murder charge

Image copyright North Wales Live Image caption Terence Michael Whall (right) denied murdering retired college lecturer Gerald Corrigan

A 39-year-old man has denied murdering a retired college lecturer with a crossbow in the early hours outside his remote north Wales home.

Terence Michael Whall, of Bryngwran in Anglesey, pleaded not guilty at Mold Crown Court to murdering Gerald Corrigan on Good Friday.

The 74-year-old was shot in his chest while adjusting his satellite dish and died nearly a month later.

Mr Whall and three other men denied perverting the course of justice.

Mr Whall, 41-year-old Darren Dennis Jones, 34-year-old Martin Wayne Roberts and 36-year-old Gavin Jones pleaded not guilty to conspiring to pervert the course of justice by allegedly setting fire to a Land Rover Discovery found burnt out at Llanllechid in Gwynedd.