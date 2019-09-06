Image copyright Black Mountains Media

Wales' first rally on closed public roads will take place on Sunday.

The Ceredigion Bay Rally will use 43 miles of road which organisers said will "transform" the rallying industry in Wales.

The event is being held after changes to the Road Traffic Act in April 2017 made it is easier to get a closed-road event permit.

Its route runs from Aberystwyth University campus to Bont Goch, Pendam and Ystumtuen stages.

Organisers said it will appeal to the 120 competitors as well as showcasing the natural beauty of the area.

Phil Pugh, chairman of Ceredigion Bay Rally, said: "It's been a pipe dream for 18 months. Five of us sat around a table planning, and it's been a lot of work.

"Rally GB is held in north Wales but this will transform the rally industry, especially here in mid-Wales. We are trying to attract different people to a completely new event."

'Nothing like it in Wales'

Drivers will complete two loops of the circuit.

Osian Pryce, from Machynlleth, who is one of the 240 competitors in the 120 cars, said he was looking forward to "a new challenge".

"The mind has to switch to this new type of race as it has different challenges and restrictions," he said. "There's nothing like it Wales.

"It'll be a challenge for those racing for the first time, myself included, as the route looks like it's going to be a difficult one.

"I'll be on the start line, and fingers crossed I'll be at the finish line, too."