Two people have been taken to hospital, one via air ambulance, after an incident closed part of a major road.

The A470 Bridge Street is currently closed between the B5279 at Tal-y-cafn and Ancaster Square in Llanrwst, Conwy county, with diversions in place.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said one patient had been airlifted to hospital in Stoke and one was taken by road to Glan Clwyd Hospital in Denbighshire.

The incident happened at about 12:05 BST on Friday.

North Wales Police has advised people to avoid the area.