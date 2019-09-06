Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The National Crime Agency estimates 100 county lines drugs networks are operating in Wales

A woman arrested in an operation to disrupt county lines drugs raids has been released on bail while police continue to question 15 other suspects.

The arrests took place after 300 officers raided 24 properties across north Wales, Merseyside and Scotland.

One woman, from Merseyside, has been released while inquiries continue.

Police have been granted more time to interview 12 men and three women who remain in police stations across the region.

Officers confirmed four men and two women were arrested in north Wales, seven men and two women in Merseyside, and one man in Dumfries, Scotland.

Those who remain in custody are being questioned over various suspected offences, including conspiracy to supply controlled drugs and money laundering.

Earlier this year, the National Crime Agency estimated 100 county lines drugs networks were operating in Wales.