Image caption The great crested newt is a protected species in the United Kingdom

A search for protected newts on land earmarked for bulk recycling plant was "insufficient", an ecologist has claimed.

Powys council hired experts who did not find evidence of great crested newts at the site in Abermule.

But ecologist Sarah Rochelle has looked at the data gathered and said the newt's presence could not be discounted.

The council said it was "not aware of any reports of newts on the site".

The newt is protected so disturbing its habitat would violate the Endangered Species Act.

Experts hired by the council tested the site in October and November 2018.

Great crested newt mitigation guidelines state that trapping should be done for a minimum of 30 nights, in suitable conditions.

Image copyright Mark Pearce Image caption The Abermule site

They also state that five days with no captures is required before the site can be considered free of newts.

But Ms Rochelle said the data gathered showed there was a five day suspension of trapping during a colder snap and after four nights of no captures the work finished on 11 November.

She said: "It is considered that the trapping effort was insufficient to declare that the site is free of great crested newts.

"As the habitat appears to remain intact there is reason to believe that newts may have moved back to the site, particularly given the poorly maintained fencing.

"As a result it is considered that the presence of great crested newts cannot be discounted and that if development works were to proceed there is a high risk of committing an offence under current legislation."

The council's experts said a series of measures are planned so any great crested newts associated with a pond at the site are not affected. There will also be population surveys.

A Powys council spokesperson said its ecologists had visited the site and added: "We are not aware of any reports of newts on the site at Abermule."

In May, its cabinet voted unanimously in favour of the £2.7m waste plant, which is planned help hit Welsh Government recycling targets of 70% by 2024/25.