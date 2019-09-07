Image copyright Saul Cooke-Black Image caption Hope Rescue charity founder Vanessa Waddon (L), Cllr Lisa Winnett (C) and Alison Jakob (R), a volunteer at Hope Rescue

Plans for dog breeding kennels in Ebbw Vale have been rejected by councillors.

The proposals to convert a former stable into 30 kennels were rejected by Blaenau Gwent council's planning committee on Thursday.

It comes after animal welfare charities and groups campaigned against it.

Campaigners said the plans went against a motion unanimously passed by the council in December in support of Lucy's Law, which states puppies must be sold from their place of birth.

A petition against the proposals at Star Fields, Mountain Road, was signed by about 7,800 people within days of being launched, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Planning officers had recommended plans for approval, and advised councillors to judge the application on planning policy, not animal welfare issues.

Officers were "satisfied that strict control will be exercised over the number of breeding of dogs at the development site," according to a report.

The application proposed to keep no more than 25 dogs on site, not including puppies.

Cllr Lisa Winnett said that laws require one full-time attendant for every 20 adult dogs kept, not for every 30 as the planning report said.

It also said that puppies would be transferred from their place of birth to be sold, which Ms Winnett said was against Lucy's Law.

She said if the application was approved, they would be "condemning these dogs to a life of being stuck inside that building being bred for money".

Animal welfare concerns had been raised by residents, the meeting heard, and several complaints were made to the council about dogs causing noise disturbance.

The committee will consider their grounds for refusal at a meeting next month.

Hope Rescue charity founder Vanessa Waddon said: "This is a really important decision not only for Blaenau Gwent but for other authorities in Wales too.

"It shows the public is now unanimous in their opposition to puppy farming.

"The amount of public support we have had within 18 hours from when the petition was launched is incredible."