Image caption Crowds have gathered in Merthyr Tydfil for Wales' third independence march this year

Thousands of independence campaigners are marching through Merthyr Tydfil.

Among those addressing the crowds are stars of rugby and football Eddie Butler and Neville Southall and singer Kizzy Crawford.

It is the third march, following demonstrations in Cardiff and Caernarfon earlier this year.

Organiser All Under One Banner Cymru said the situation in Westminster means Wales needs to make "its voice heard".

"I've been waiting for this moment, this awakening, for a long time," said broadcaster Butler, a former Wales and Pontypool rugby captain.

He was joined by former Wales and Everton goalkeeper Southall and poet and playwright Patrick Jones.

"The shenanigans in Westminster this week are the best recruitment tool for Welsh independence," said Phyl Griffiths, chairman of the Yes Merthyr group, which organised the event

People started gathering in Penderyn Square from early morning, before the march started at 12:00 and was due to finish in the same location for a rally.

Merthyr Tydfil-raised singer Kizzy Crawford said she was taking part because she was "disappointed with the racism, fascism, unfairness and chaos" she had seen in politics recently.

Image caption A rally is taking place in Penderyn Square after the march

Image caption Drums and Welsh pipes were played at the event

"I think fighting for independence is a way to combat this chaos and make a difference," she said.

AUOB Cymru, a grassroots movement which organises marches calling for Welsh independence, was expecting thousands to attend.

It is supported by groups including Yes Cymru but is not affiliated to any political party.

AUOB Cymru spokesman Llywelyn ap Gwilym said: "With the anti-democratic mess that is currently happening in Westminster, it is more important than ever for Wales to make its voice heard, and for the people of Wales to realise that there is a viable alternative: independence."

Image caption People marched in a circuit around the town