Three people have been taken to hospital after a serious accident on the A40 in Monmouthshire.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said it was called to the scene at about 14:45 BST.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said that two cars had collided near the Raglan Interchange on the northbound carriageway.

Firefighters from Monmouth and Usk used hydraulic cutting gear to free three people trapped in one of the cars.

The casualties were taken to Nevill Hall hospital in Abergavenny.