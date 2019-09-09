Image copyright Google Image caption Police are looking for witnesses after a motorcyclist crashed into a combine harvester

A motorcyclist has died after a crash with a combine harvester in Denbighshire.

It happened at Nant y Garth Pass, at 13:10 BST on Sunday on the A525, Pentre Celyn, near Ruthin, between Llysfasi college and nearby quarries.

North Wales Police said the man died at the scene.

Sgt Nicola Grimes-Williams, of North Wales roads policing unit, said: "Our thoughts remain with the man's family and friends at this difficult time."

The force has appealed for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to get in contact.