Man in 'quad bike incident' dies at reservoir near Tata steelworks
An investigation is under way after a man died suddenly at a reservoir next to the Tata steelworks in Port Talbot.
The 41-year-old, from Bridgend, died during an incident which is understood to have involved a quad bike, South Wales Police said.
He was found on Thursday at the Eglwys Nunydd Reservoir, Margam, which supplies the steelworks with water and is used as a recreation area.
The police and the Health and Safety Executive are jointly investigating.
An HSE spokesman said: "HSE has attended the incident site and is assisting South Wales Police with their inquiries."