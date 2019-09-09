Image copyright Alan Hughes/Geograph Image caption The man was at the Eglwys Nunydd reservoir in Margam when he died

An investigation is under way after a man died suddenly at a reservoir next to the Tata steelworks in Port Talbot.

The 41-year-old, from Bridgend, died during an incident which is understood to have involved a quad bike, South Wales Police said.

He was found on Thursday at the Eglwys Nunydd Reservoir, Margam, which supplies the steelworks with water and is used as a recreation area.

The police and the Health and Safety Executive are jointly investigating.

An HSE spokesman said: "HSE has attended the incident site and is assisting South Wales Police with their inquiries."