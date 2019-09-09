Image copyright Google Image caption The A4049 runs between Pengam and Aberbargoed

A 12-year-old cyclist has died after he was hit by a car while on a main road in Caerphilly county.

Cole Roper, from Cefn Forest, Blackwood, was on a bike with another 12-year-old boy on the A4049 between Aberbargoed and Pengam.

The bike was hit by a blue Vauxhall Astra at about 09:30 BST on Saturday.

Cole was taken to Prince Charles Hospital, Merthyr Tydfil, and later to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff where he died.

The other boy was treated for his injuries and discharged from hospital.

Gwent Police has asked motorists who were using the road at the time to check any dashcam footage to help with inquiries.