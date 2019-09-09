Image copyright Family picture Image caption Mark Logan was a father to two boys and described as an "amazing husband"

A man died of smoke inhalation after seeking shelter in a garage which then caught fire, an inquest has heard.

Mark Logan, 31, was "very drunk" after watching the Wales-Scotland rugby international in Cardiff on 9 March.

He returned with friends to Rhos, near Pontardawe, Neath Port Talbot, and forced entry into a garage because of the bad weather.

Swansea Coroner's court heard it was "most likely" he tried to light a cigarette, which caused the fire.

Mr Logan, of Godre'r Graig, Neath Port Talbot, who worked on oil rigs, had been drinking all day in Cardiff on a stag do and had been supposed to stay in the city overnight with the group.

However their booking was cancelled at the last minute and he returned to Delffordd Road near Pontardawe in a taxi with two friends who then walked home in the early hours of the morning.

Taxi driver Mahmoud Aboulgasim described the father-of-two as being "very drunk".

'Tragic circumstances'

The court heard Mr Logan's friends, Dean and Daniel Williams, had presumed he had continued in the taxi to his home, but in fact he had forced his way into a nearby garage to seek shelter.

Andrew Pughsley of Mid and West Wales Fire Service, who attended the fire early on 10 March, told the inquest there was a significant amount of low-level smoke in the garage and a small fire at the rear of the building.

Mr Logan's body was found towards the front of the garage. He had a pack of cigarettes, a lighter and a mobile phone.

Mr Pughsley said evidence suggested Mr Logan had tried to get away from the fire but was overcome by the toxicity of the atmosphere, adding the garage door was very difficult to open from the inside.

Det Con Hadeel McAlindon said South Wales Police had "no belief that Mark had entered with any criminal intent…we just believe that he sought shelter out of the elements."

Coroner Colin Phillips said a "tragic set of circumstances" had taken the life of a devoted family man and recorded a verdict of accidental death.