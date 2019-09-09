Image copyright Google Image caption The attack in Guilsfield happened on Sunday at about 15:30 BST, said police

A man in his 60s has suffered life-changing injuries in an assault, Dyfed-Powys Police said.

The man was airlifted to hospital with serious head and neck injuries in the attack at Garth Vaughan, Guilsfield, on Sunday afternoon.

A 48-year-old man from the Welshpool area has been arrested on suspicion of assault, said the force.

Police carried out house-to-house inquiries in the area on Monday as part of their investigations.