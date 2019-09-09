Guilsfield man suffers life-changing injuries in assault
- 9 September 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man in his 60s has suffered life-changing injuries in an assault, Dyfed-Powys Police said.
The man was airlifted to hospital with serious head and neck injuries in the attack at Garth Vaughan, Guilsfield, on Sunday afternoon.
A 48-year-old man from the Welshpool area has been arrested on suspicion of assault, said the force.
Police carried out house-to-house inquiries in the area on Monday as part of their investigations.