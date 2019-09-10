Cardiff road reopens after two hurt in A4232 crash
- 10 September 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two people, including a taxi passenger, have been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash closed one of the main roads out of Cardiff.
The A4232 between Culverhouse Cross and the M4 was shut northbound heading towards the motorway after the crash at about 09:15 BST.
The female passenger and another person have been taken to the city's University Hospital of Wales.
The road had reopened by about 11:45.