The driver was attacked in Lauriston Close, Ely while delivering food

A 60-year-old driver delivering food was slashed in the face and body by a man with a knife demanding money.

The man was returning to his car in Lauriston Close, Ely, Cardiff at about 22:00 BST on Saturday when he was confronted by the assailant.

He handed over all the money he had, which was less than £50, but was cut in the face, torso and hands.

South Wales Police said the attacker was white, tall, slim, aged 18-25 and had a local accent.

He was about 5ft 10ins (1.78m) and was wearing a black hooded coat.

'Pain and discomfort'

Detectives want to speak to people in a car, possibly light-blue in colour, which they believe pulled into a the street at the time of the attack.

Det Con Sam Thomas said: "The victim is still in a lot of pain and discomfort and is unable to talk properly due to stitches and swelling to his face.

"This is a very unusual, and completely unacceptable, level of violence against a man who was just going about his work delivering take-away food in Ely.

"We are appealing for witnesses to the incident, anyone who may have dash cam footage and anyone who has information on the suspect, to please come forward."