Image caption A man's body was found in a house in Kidwelly Road at about 10:30 BST on Tuesday

A murder investigation has been launched after a 76-year-old man was found dead at a house in Torfaen.

A 55-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the man's body was found in a property on Kidwelly Road, Llanyrafon, Cwmbran, at about 10:30 BST on Tuesday.

Gwent Police said the arrested man was in custody and officers are not looking for anyone else.

Police said anyone with concerns could speak to officers in the area.