Image caption Bad driving and parking near schools is a problem in many towns and cities across the UK

Parents' poor driving around schools has been criticised by council officers for putting children's lives at risk.

A health and safety briefing to Denbighshire councillors has warned about "inconsiderate drivers" who show little concern for others.

It claimed the authority needs more staff to carry out safety measures.

Prestatyn North councillor Paul Penlington says elected members should pay more attention and help highways officers find solutions in their areas.

Members of the corporate governance committee will be told later that Denbighshire has given itself a low assurance rating on school traffic management.

"A significant risk is created in and around some schools where people dropping off and collecting children show little or no consideration for the safety of other road users or pedestrians," a report said.

"We have worked with local councillors, civil enforcement officers and the police to mitigate the risks at some schools, but the manpower needed to embed improvements is not sustainable."

The report said infrastructure such as barriers and lines moved problems elsewhere.

It added: "This is a nationwide problem that has been discussed in Parliament. We cannot give any assurance that accidents will not happen."

Mr Penlington told the Local Democracy Reporting Service he had worked with highways officers to bring about some improvements in Prestatyn, and urged colleagues to do the same.

"Many of the problems are caused by inconsiderate drivers but it is the responsibility of local councillors to work with the local authority in order that highways officers can take action to minimise risks," he said.