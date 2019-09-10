Image copyright Family photo Image caption Harry Baker's body was found at Barry docks in the early hours of 28 August

A further arrest has been made over the death of a 17-year-old boy whose body was found at docks in south Wales.

Armed officers attended Cardiff Bay Retail Park at 15:20 BST on Tuesday where a 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

The body of Harry Baker, from Cardiff, was found at 05:50 on 28 August at the Barry Intermodal Terminal, Wimborne Road, Barry.

South Wales Police said armed officers were deployed as a "precaution".

Eight people have been charged with murder and have been remanded into custody.

The force said two other men aged 18 and 17 were arrested at the same time for separate matters - including possession of cannabis and threats to cause damage.

Mr Baker's family have been updated and continue to be supported by family liaison officers.

Image copyright Google Image caption Armed officers arrested a 17-year-old at Cardiff Bay Retail Park

Det Insp Matt Powell thanked the public "for their support and understanding" while the arrests were carried out.

He added: "All three remain in police custody for their respective offences."

In a statement released shortly after his death, Mr Baker's family said the teenager loved "making memories on holidays".

"Life will never be the same again without our beautiful son Harry.

"There was never a dull moment when you were around as your presence was so vibrant."