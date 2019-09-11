Wales

Murder charge after man's body found in Cwmbran house

  • 11 September 2019
Investigators at the site in Cwmbran Image copyright Wales News Service
Image caption Investigators have been at the site in Cwmbran since Tuesday

A 55-year-old-man has been charged with murder after a body was found in a house in Torfaen.

Gwent Police officers were called to a property on Kidwelly Road, Llanyrafon, Cwmbran, on Tuesday morning.

A 76-year-old man was found dead and detectives have been conducting house-to-house inquiries.

Police said they were not looking for anyone else and the arrested man will appear at Newport Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites