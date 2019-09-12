A father has suffered a spinal injury while visiting a soft play centre with his daughter.

Once Upon a Playtime in Bridgend said Ashley Hooper was hurt at its centre on 4 September.

"Devastated" staff at the facility - which has raised more than £500 to help the man - said it "quickly became apparent" the injury was serious.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said it had taken one patient to the town's Princess of Wales Hospital.

In a Facebook post, the centre asked customers to support "this lovely family".

"During our teatime play session on Wednesday whilst playing with his young daughter, our customer Ashley Hooper sustained an injury," it said.

"The seriousness of this injury quickly became apparent to customers and staff and resulted in the emergency services being called to help.

"In the days that have followed Ashley has undergone surgery on his spine to relieve pressure, and whilst the prognosis is hopeful, recovery may be lengthy."

The fundraising page reads: "We as a staff have been completely devastated by these events, but that does not compare to what Ashley's family are going through - and we would like to show our support for them."

It adds while Mr Hooper is recovering, "it is also a long road ahead".

Bridgend council has been asked to comment.