Plans to introduce bus lanes and fine any motorists who misuse them have been revealed by Flintshire County Council.

The lanes on the B5129 between Shotton and Queensferry aim to ease congestion at Deeside Industrial Park and slash journey times.

Cyclists, school transport and emergency vehicles responding to 999 calls will be allowed to use the lanes.

The authority plans to crack down on non-authorised users by rolling out enforcement cameras.

Transport chiefs said any money raised from fines would be reinvested in roads.

Permission to install cameras is now being sought from the Welsh Government, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Steve Jones, chief officer for streetscene and transportation, said: "Appropriate enforcement will help achieve consistent journey times for buses through congested areas."

As part of the scheme, traffic signals will be upgraded to give priority to buses and cyclists on Wepre Lane in Connah's Quay, Church Street in Flint and the B5121 in Greenfield.

Bus-only access routes into Deeside Industrial Park and the Northern Gateway development are also planned.

Flintshire officers said the changes would cut 30 minutes off the current bus journey times for Deeside workers.

Councillors will be asked to approve the plans at a scrutiny meeting next week, with the work due to start in January.

UK towns and cities already operating bus lanes include Cardiff, Swansea and Newport, where non-authorised drivers face a penalty charge of £70.