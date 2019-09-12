Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Forensic officers at the scene in Kidwelly Road, Cwmbran

A 55-year-old-man has appeared in court charged with murder after a body was found in a house in Torfaen.

Stephen Gallagher, from the Cwmbran area, appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court earlier.

Gwent Police said 76-year-old Thomas Gallagher was found dead at a property on Kidwelly Road, Llanyrafon, Cwmbran, at about 10:30 BST on Tuesday.

Stephen Gallagher was remanded in custody to appear at Newport Crown Court on Friday.

Det Supt Leanne Brustad, who is leading the investigation, said: "The cordon around the property in Cwmbran has now been lifted and I'd like to thank local residents and the community in Cwmbran for their support and patience."