Murder accused appears in court after Cwmbran body find

  • 12 September 2019
Investigators at the site in Cwmbran Image copyright Wales News Service
Image caption Forensic officers at the scene in Kidwelly Road, Cwmbran

A 55-year-old-man has appeared in court charged with murder after a body was found in a house in Torfaen.

Stephen Gallagher, from the Cwmbran area, appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court earlier.

Gwent Police said 76-year-old Thomas Gallagher was found dead at a property on Kidwelly Road, Llanyrafon, Cwmbran, at about 10:30 BST on Tuesday.

Stephen Gallagher was remanded in custody to appear at Newport Crown Court on Friday.

Det Supt Leanne Brustad, who is leading the investigation, said: "The cordon around the property in Cwmbran has now been lifted and I'd like to thank local residents and the community in Cwmbran for their support and patience."
Image caption The body of 76-year-old Thomas Gallagher was found in a house in Kidwelly Road on Tuesday

