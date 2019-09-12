Image copyright Cati Turner Image caption Cati Turner said the "whole process has been really stressful"

A student in Swansea has spoken of the stress of being told her new university accommodation was not ready for the start of term.

Developers say the £22m Coppergate scheme on Kingsway has suffered unforeseen delays.

Final year law student Cati Turner, from Caerphilly, who suffers chronic anxiety, said an email offered £200 compensation and a room elsewhere.

But she found it "ridiculous" it also warned her that her rent was due.

Coppergate developer Crosslane Student Developments has apologised for the delays but did not give a date when the accommodation would be open.

"If they can't keep their promise to finish the building on time, why should we pay our rent on time?" Ms Turner said.

The 20-year-old student said she has already paid a £250 deposit and £400 to cover three weeks' rent.

Image copyright Richard Youle Image caption Crosslane Student Developments could not say when the accommodation would be ready for occupation

The email, seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, apologised and said alternative accommodation at the Oldway Centre - another purpose-built scheme opening this month on High Street - had been arranged.

But Ms Turner said she had terminated her contract and booked into the St Davids development.

"I suffer from chronic anxiety, and this whole process has been really stressful," she added.

The mother of a first-year student - who told a similar story but did not want to be named - said: "I just feel that I have been misled.

"My daughter is excited about university, but what should be an exciting experience has now become stressful for her."

A Coppergate spokesman said: "We have handled hundreds of emails and phone calls with students and their parents to reassure them of the situation, what is happening and what it means for them.

"It is standard procedure to request a deposit and rent payment in advance of moving into the building in the same way it would be if you were renting a flat from a private landlord."

Swansea University said it was offering help and advice to all affected students.