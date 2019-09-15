'Magical' mushroom find to rival Europe's best

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Neil Stratton posted videos of what he found in south Wales

A forager says he has been left astounded after stumbling across an immense field of sought-after porcini mushrooms.

Self-confessed porcini fanatic Neil Stratton had to post videos of the find in south-east Wales - after friends accused him of faking photos.

But Mr Stratton, from Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, has also warned would-be mushroom hunters to be cautious.

Alongside tasty porcini - he's also filmed lethal death cap fungi.

"When people think of porcini, they think of Italy - but we've got them right here in Wales," said Mr Stratton.

"But I've never seen anything like this - it's completely unique - a freak of nature."

Image copyright Neil Stratton Image caption Porcini are also known as ceps or Penny Buns

Image copyright Neil Stratton Image caption The mushrooms found in the Welsh woods were perfect specimens - and massive

A 3D animator by trade, during mushroom season Mr Stratton said he can walk up to 15 miles a day in search of his favourite porcini.

He keeps the locations secret - and said he acted "like a ninja" when he is heading for a favourite spot.

"I try to slip into the woods unseen - and come out the same way - I make sure I'm not followed," he said.

It is now the height of the mushroom season for many woodlands in Wales, with growing numbers of people taking an interest in foraging for wild plants and mushrooms.

But there can be hidden dangers. The National Poisons Information Service receives up to 300 calls a year for help over potential fungi poisoning.

Several species growing in the UK can be fatal if picked and eaten - including the death cap, which is responsible for most deaths around the world.

Image copyright Neil Stratton Image caption Lethal: Death cap mushrooms were found growing next to porcini in a south Wales wood

Mr Stratton said every time he saw a death cap on his mushroom hunts, it "sends a shiver down my spine".

"There's a kind of ethereal beauty about them, but don't be fooled - they will kill you," he said.

"They do sometimes grow next to porcini, and can be mistaken for baby button porcini - so you need to know how to recognise them."

Foraging guidelines

Follow the Countryside Code.

Seek permission from the landowner and check for by-laws.

Do not eat anything unless 100% sure of its identification.

Pick no more than half of what you find and minimise damage to the nearby habitat.

Also known as ceps, or even penny buns in the UK, the mushrooms are hard to find - and worth a small fortune.

A kilogram of fresh or dried porcini can sell for up to £100.

"The porcini are just so beautiful, they are so substantial," said Mr Stratton.

"Some of them can weigh up to three-quarters of a kilo each - and of course they taste so utterly amazing when you cook them in butter."

Image copyright Neil Stratton Image caption Spaniel Belle accompanies the forager on his mushroom hunts - and has developed a taste for porcini too

Any of the mushrooms he finds will be made into a meal, or given to friends.

He said he, like many fellow foragers, collect mushrooms sustainably and never to sell.

"The main rule is simple, be a responsible forager, you only take what you need.

"And if you are in any doubt about what a mushroom might be - you shouldn't pick it".