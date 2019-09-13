M4 blocked at Bridgend by overturned portable toilet
- 13 September 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An overturned portable toilet blocked the M4 motorway for about an hour.
The car that was towing it also toppled on to its side while driving on the eastbound carriageway near Bridgend at about 14:30 BST on Friday.
All three lanes heading east were blocked at the scene between junction 37 Pyle and junction 36 Sarn.
Vehicles were using the hard shoulder to pass before the road reopened. There is now congestion and delays.