Image caption The accident has caused delays on the M4 motorway

An overturned portable toilet blocked the M4 motorway for about an hour.

The car that was towing it also toppled on to its side while driving on the eastbound carriageway near Bridgend at about 14:30 BST on Friday.

All three lanes heading east were blocked at the scene between junction 37 Pyle and junction 36 Sarn.

Vehicles were using the hard shoulder to pass before the road reopened. There is now congestion and delays.