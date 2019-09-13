Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Darren Williams told officers he panicked when he saw the police car

A driver has been jailed for 12 months for leading police on a 21-mile chase in his employer's car, reaching speeds of 110mph (177km/h) on country roads.

A colleague of hotel assistant manager Darren Williams, 27, leapt from the vehicle when it slowed, hit his head and fractured his skull.

Caernarfon Crown Court Judge Huw Rees said the 20-year-old was probably "scared witless" during the chase.

Williams, from Ffordd Manod, Blaenau Ffestiniog, admitted dangerous driving.

He also pleaded guilty to drink-driving, being uninsured and aggravated vehicle-taking.

Williams drove his employer's Ford Kuga at grossly excessive speeds and negotiated corners on the wrong side of the road, said Judge Rees.

The chase was brought to an end when officers used a stinger device to burst the tyres of the Kuga.

The passenger, who has since returned to his family in the Czech Republic, was found struggling to breathe and unconscious.

Dafydd Roberts, defending, said his client acted in a "very foolish" manner and had let down many people.

Prosecuting barrister Ryan Rothwell said Williams panicked when he saw the police car.

Mr Rothwell said the couple who had employed Williams said he had "run a bulldozer" through their family's life.

Williams was banned from driving for three and a half years and ordered to take an extended test.

"You behaved extremely recklessly and foolishly," the judge told him.