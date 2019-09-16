Storm Callum-hit Llechryd bridge closes for £100,000 repairs
- 16 September 2019
A bridge which was damaged during Storm Callum is to be closed for essential repairs for most of the next six weeks.
Llechryd bridge, one of the main crossing points over the River Teifi in Ceredigion, will shut from Monday until 27 October but will be open at weekends.
Storm Callum battered parts of Wales in October 2018 and the bridge was left completely under water.
Surveys revealed it needed major work, costing about £100,000.