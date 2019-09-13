Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Charlotte Church wants to open a school with "a healthy disregard for rules and specifications"

Singer Charlotte Church has claimed she's received thousands of messages backing her plan to open a school at her home.

The musician and activist said she has held "positive" talks with Vale of Glamorgan Council as they continue examining her proposals.

But the authority is investigating whether she has already set up the school without planning permission.

Ms Church said she hosts a lawful tutoring group at her home.

Neighbours have also raised concerns about potential traffic and noise.

"We talked about a lot of the issues regarding who has complained and it's a very small group of people," the 33-year-old said.

"As compared to the picture painted for them by neighbours [the council] were surprised at what we were doing and how compliant we're already being.

"We're hopeful of a positive outcome."

The non-fee-paying school would be for 20 pupils and based at her Dinas Powys home only for the first year.

The school, for youngsters aged nine to 12, would be "democratic".

The children would have a say on its running, curriculum and long-term location.

Image caption Charlotte Church was once known as the "voice of an angel" and sang across the world at star-studded events

Ms Church told the Local Democracy Reporting Service supporters had emailed and tweeted her.

"Mostly it's people seeing it's such a positive thing," she said.

Marcus Goldsworthy, Vale of Glamorgan Council's planning and regeneration head, confirmed an application had been submitted and was being considered.

Planning officers have met Ms Church to discuss the application and garner further information.

Mr Goldsworthy said: "It is unfortunate that the applicant has apparently decided to commence the change of use prior to obtaining all the necessary consents and the council reserves the right to take further action if the required information is not forthcoming."