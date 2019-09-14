Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The moment Lewis Cadogan smashed into Cardiff's Man Po Chinese takeaway

A disqualified driver and drug addict who drove a car into a Chinese takeaway has been jailed for eight years and three months.

Lewis Cadogan, 31, ploughed into the Man Po restaurant in the Ely area of Cardiff in June 2018, after leading police on an 80mph chase.

He fled the scene after injuring a customer in the smash.

Cadogan admitted a string of offences, including dangerous driving at Newport Crown Court.

On Friday, the court heard Cadogan was a spice and crack cocaine user who was driving his former partner's Vauxhall Astra car when he refused to pull over for police.

He drove at high speed from Grand Avenue in Ely before overtaking stopped cars at traffic lights, and driving into the takeaway on the opposite side of the carriageway on Cowbridge Road West.

Prosecutor Leah Pollard said customer Gemma Richards "thought she was going to die".

"The only thing she could do was put her head in her hands and wait for the car to hit," said Ms Pollard.

Judge said Lewis Cadogan actions were "horrifying"

Ms Richards sustained bruises to her hip, stomach and right leg, and tissue damage to her left ankle, as well as suffering a shock-induced seizure.

Restaurant owner David Lai said he had been left £16,500 out of pocket covering the cost of the damage while he waited for insurance compensation.

"I have had to borrow from friends and family in order to keep the business going," he said in a statement.

The court heard Cadogan fled the scene "covered in blood" and was arrested at former partner's home the following day.

As well as pleading guilty to dangerous driving, Cadogan, of Morris Finer Close in Ely, admitted damaging property, actual bodily harm, breaching a restraining order and sending malicious communications.

Jailing him, Judge Daniel Williams described the CCTV of the crash as "absolutely horrifying".