Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Caia Park estate residents say they are being plagued by motorbikes on footpaths and fields

New measures are needed to tackle the menace of off-road motorcycle riders plaguing a Wrexham housing estate, community leaders have insisted.

Residents on Caia Park said rogue bikers using fields and footpaths have led to a series of near-misses.

They told a council meeting that measures, such as the use of DNA-like 'smart' water sprays to indentify culprits, were not working.

North Wales Police said physical barriers could now be considered.

Whitegate councillor Brian Cameron told Wrexham's crime and disorder scrutiny committee he feared it was only a matter of time before someone was seriously injured, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Responding to the concerns, Insp Vic Powell said smart sprays were not the only option to deter the off-road riders.

The sprays are used by police and community support officers to mark offending motorcycles and riders, leaving an invisible dye that is unique and difficult to remove.

"The spray is not going to remove the problem completely and we need to go back to the problem-solving route again," said the Wrexham town centre officer.

"We need to look at those physical barriers and some education from within the community."

Insp Powell added a number of motorcycles had been seized as a direct result of using the spray, and several individuals were now facing court summons for motoring offences.