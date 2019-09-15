Wales

Man, 22, critically injured outside Llanelli nightclub

  • 15 September 2019
The Shaker nightclub in Llanelli Image copyright Google
Image caption Police were called to Market Street in Llanelli at about 02:00 on Sunday

A 22-year-old man has been seriously injured outside a Carmarthenshire nightclub.

Dyfed-Powys Police was called to The Shaker venue in Market Street, Llanelli, at about 02:00 BST.

Police said the injured man was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition,

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and investigating officers have appealed for any witnesses to contact them.

