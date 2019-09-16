Image copyright Family photo Image caption Lewis Stone was walking his dog Jock when he was attacked

A man who stabbed a 71-year-old man who was walking his dog on holiday in an "horrific" random attack has been sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

Lewis Stone died three months after the attack near Borth Wild Animal Kingdom, Ceredigion, on 28 February.

David Kenneth Fleet, of Borth, who has paranoid schizophrenia, pleaded guilty at Swansea Crown Court to manslaughter.

Fleet, 21, told psychiatrists if he had not stabbed Mr Stone, the voices in his head "were going to kill him".

Sentencing, Judge Paul Thomas QC made an order meaning Fleet's release will need to overseen by a Ministry Of Justice board.

Mr Stone was walking his dog Jock along the bank of the River Leri when he was attacked.