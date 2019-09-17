Railway line closed between main Cardiff stations

Image copyright Jaggery/Geograph Image caption Transport for Wales warned passengers of disruption on all routes through Cardiff

The railway line between Cardiff's two main stations has closed, Transport for Wales (TfW) has said.

All lines between Cardiff Central and Cardiff Queen Street are closed because of trespassers on the railway.

The closure is expected to last until 10:45 BST.

TfW warned customers that services through the two stations may be subject to disruption on all routes. Services to Valley Lines destinations go through Cardiff Queen Street.