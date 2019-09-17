Image copyright Jaggery/Geograph Image caption Debenhams at the Withybush retail park in Haverfordwest

Department store Debenhams has announced it will close its store in Pembrokeshire with 45 jobs at risk.

The site at Withybush retail park in Haverfordwest will shut in November, and was not among 22 stores Debenhams said would close as part of plans to revive the chain.

It said it had hoped to stay but the landlord "decided to use the space for other purposes".

In April, Debenhams named 22 of the 50 stores it plans to close next year.

A total of 1,200 staff are set to be affected by the first phase.

The retailer was taken over by its lenders as part of an administration process.

The new owners announced their store closure programme under a process known as a Company Voluntary Arrangement, which also allows them to renegotiate rents at stores which remain open.

A company spokesman said: "Following the decision to redevelop the site, our store will close in November.

"We are keeping our colleagues and customers informed and thank them for their understanding.

"We had hoped to keep the store open but the landlord has decided to use the space for other purposes."

"The nearest Debenhams store will now be at Carmarthen and, of course, shoppers can visit us online," he added.