Image copyright Martin Cavaney/Athena Pictures Image caption Police and the Marine Accident Investigation Branch are investigating

A man has been killed in a collision between two boats in a marina in Wales.

The 32-year-old died following the crash at Neyland Marina, Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire, at about 11:30 BST on Tuesday.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist police officers.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch has been informed and said it would work with Dyfed-Powys Police to establish the cause of the accident.