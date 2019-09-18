Image caption Gareth Thomas completing the triathlon in Tenby on Saturday

Former rugby player Gareth Thomas has said he would "absolutely not" have revealed his HIV status if a newspaper had not made threats to publish it.

The ex-Wales captain made the announcement on Saturday as he completed an Ironman triathon.

Thomas told BBC Wales the tabloids would "create their own law" and he did not have the money to fight them.

It comes after cricketer Ben Stokes criticised the Sun for running a story about his family.

Thomas said keeping a secret had been the hardest part of the diagnosis.

He said: "I've been living in fear," adding: "The tabloids will create their own law.

"You'll send them a a letter and all they'll do is ignore it. I haven't got the money to be able to fight a giant tabloid in court.

"When they do it they'll somehow find justification for doing it. They'll say it's ok, a family member told us something."

He tells his story in a documentary being screened on the BBC on Wednesday.

Gareth Thomas: HIV and Me will be shown on BBC One Wales on Wednesday 18 September at 21:00 BST, and on the BBC iPlayer.