Image copyright Google Image caption The site in Cardiff was formerly the Ty Glas pub

A new McDonald's has been approved in Cardiff despite objections from more than 90 people.

Cardiff council approved the plans for the 24-hour restaurant and drive-thru at the former Ty Glas pub, Llanishen.

Councillor Shaun Jenkins said the McDonald's "would lead to increases in noise, pollution and traffic movements" and would be closer to housing than any other McDonald's in the city.

Councillors voted against restricting the drive-thru between 23:30 and 07:30.

Committee member Lyn Hudson, who supported restrictions, said the hours were "a little excessive" and "particularly annoying for residents", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

According to council officers, a restriction on the use of the drive-thru could increase parking in nearby residential streets, potentially disturbing residents more.

'Charm offensive'

Councillor John Lancaster said a McDonald's sign, approved by the committee, would advertise fast food to young people.

He said: "Whilst we appreciate McDonald's charm offensive of sponsoring local football kits, we would prefer it if they could fit into something smaller than triple XL."

Kevin Hart, head teacher of Coed Glas Primary School, previously objected to the plans and told the council that the new McDonald's could lead to an increase in antisocial behaviour.

The fast food company said the new restaurant would create more than 65 jobs.

It added that its meals contain less sugar, salt and saturated fat than used to be the case and it displays calorie information on menu boards.