Image caption Myfanwy Alexander is facing a vote of no confidence brought by the Lib Dem/Green group

A leading Powys councillor faces a vote of no confidence after a scathing report into the county's schools.

Education watchdog Estyn said many secondary schools were weak and the council was failing to tackle budget deficits and surplus places.

The council said an action plan was being drawn up, but one opposition group has called for cabinet member for education Myfanwy Alexander to go.

An extraordinary council meeting has been called for next Wednesday.

A motion put forward by the Liberal Democrat/Green group urges the council to declare it has no confidence in Ms Alexander "to lead the education service to address and remedy the weakness" identified in the Estyn report, published last week.

Leaders of the Labour and Plaid Cymru groups have also been critical of the record of the ruling independent/Conservative coalition on education and social services.

Sources at County Hall in Llandrindod Wells have told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) that council leader Rosemarie Harris may move Ms Alexander to a new role in an expanded cabinet.

Ms Harris told the LDRS she had been considering expanding the cabinet from eight to 10 members for the last year to better reflect the council's departmental structure.

On the matter of Ms Alexander, the leader said: "I won't be removing her from the cabinet."

Ms Alexander has been asked to comment.