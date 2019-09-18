Image caption St David's Hotel has been empty for over a decade

The demolition of a derelict hotel which has been empty for more than a decade has begun.

The owners of St David's Hotel in Harlech, Aitchison Associates, were given a demolition notice as far back as 2015 but did not take action.

Snowdonia National Park Authority has now taken on the work itself.

The building was having a negative impact on the surrounding area, including the Harlech Castle World Heritage Site, the authority said.

The Welsh Government and Gwynedd council are both contributing to the cost of the work.

Aitchison Associates has so far paid £21,900 in fines for failing to comply with the enforcement notice.

In January, a bat barn was constructed to relocate a colony living in the abandoned building.