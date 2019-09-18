Image copyright Afan Valley Adventure Resort Image caption An artist impression of how the adventure resort could look

Backers of a proposed £200m adventure resort are asking for an extra six months to finalise legal agreements to keep the project alive.

The Afan Valley scheme was thrown into doubt amid allegations of serious financial issues concerning Northern Powerhouse Developments (NPD).

Neath Port Talbot Council planners understand that administrators will set up a new company to run the project.

Center Parcs UK founder Peter Moore said he remained committed to the plan.

Plans for the resort on 325-acres (130 ha) of forestry land at Pen-y-Bryn were given outline conditional planning approval by councillors in March.

Backers promised 600 lodges and apartments, a 100-bed hotel and a range of adventure activities, creating the equivalent of 700 full-time jobs, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

However, an ITV News/Guardian investigative report in June raised concerns about the financing of other projects linked to NPD and businessman Gavin Woodhouse.

Administrators Duff and Phelps were then called in to manage a number of companies owned by Mr Woodhouse.

Planning officers said that despite stepping down from his role in NPD as non-executive chairman of leisure, Mr Moore had emphasised in writing and through other actions that he remained committed to the project.

In a report to councillors, planning agents Nineteen47 said Mr Moore, landowner Clive Mishon and administrators Duff and Phelps "wholeheartedly wish to take the project forward through the planning process and subsequently to on-site delivery".

However, a six-month deadline set in March for signing off legal agreements expires on Thursday.

Councillors are recommended to approve the request for a six-month extension when they meet to consider the matter on Tuesday.

Planning officers said recent events concerning NPD had "clearly raised significant concerns" about the viability of the project, but added that an updated business case for the resort was "deemed to be robust".