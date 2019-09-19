Image copyright Family photo Image caption Mark Winchcombe died from his injuries

Two 16-year-old boys charged over the death of a pub landlord have appeared in youth court.

Mark Winchcombe, 58, was attacked on Main Road in Neath Abbey, near his pub the Smiths Arms, at about 00:55 BST on 1 September and died from his injuries.

One teenager appeared at Swansea Youth Court charged with manslaughter and affray and is due to appear at Swansea Crown Court on 21 October.

The second is charged with affray. His case has been adjourned for two weeks.

Image caption Mark Winchcombe ran the Smiths Arms pub in Neath Abbey

He is due to reappear at Swansea Youth Court on 3 October.

Both boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been released on conditional bail.

Mr Winchcombe's wife previously paid tribute to the "well-respected and well-liked doting dad".

"Mark was a lively character and he always had a smile on his face for everybody," she said.