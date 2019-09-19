Image copyright Sven Image caption Protesters are lying on the approach roads outside the Valero refinery in Pembrokeshire

Climate change protesters have blocked three entrances to one of the biggest oil refineries in Europe.

Ten Extinction Rebellion members set up a blockade outside the Valero site in Pembroke Dock, Pembrokeshire, early on Thursday morning.

One of the protesters, Sven, said the group would stay "as long as it takes".

He added: "We are doing this out of frustration at the complete inaction of government to do anything to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels."

Protesters have attached themselves to wooden boxes filled with concrete in a bit to stop vehicles from entering or leaving the site.

Image caption There are 10 members of Extinction Rebellion outside the refinery

Image caption The group says there have not been enough "meaningful changes" to halt climate change

"We're taking a stand. We've raised our concerns, written letters to the government, campaigned on the streets," Sven said.

"The government have declared a climate emergency, but there has not been any meaningful changes, it's all hot air.

"It's fallen down to us normal people to take a stand."

Image caption Protesters have attached themselves to wooden boxes filled with concrete

Image caption Lorries have began queuing outside the site